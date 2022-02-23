Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.57 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Insulet updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:PODD traded down $3.72 on Wednesday, reaching $230.82. 670,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -512.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.41 and its 200-day moving average is $277.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Insulet has a 1-year low of $193.70 and a 1-year high of $324.81.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PODD. UBS Group raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer raised Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, upped their price objective on Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Insulet by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,866 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Insulet by 226.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Insulet by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,978,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

