Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.270-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.58 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion.Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.27 to $3.35 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IART. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.65. 8,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,034. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $61.80 and a fifty-two week high of $77.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.42.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $405.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.41 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,021 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,644 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

