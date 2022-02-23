Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the chip maker will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.81. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Intel’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on INTC. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.07.

INTC stock opened at $44.69 on Monday. Intel has a 12-month low of $43.85 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $181.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Intel by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after buying an additional 22,975 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,520 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Intel by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $660,262,000 after buying an additional 5,313,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

