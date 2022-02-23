Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,677 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,829 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Third Point LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1,300.0% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $785,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 99.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $580,936,000 after buying an additional 5,379,319 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 75.1% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $660,262,000 after buying an additional 5,313,431 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,897,593,000 after buying an additional 5,214,436 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 33.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,507,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $613,117,000 after buying an additional 2,878,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.07.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $44.69 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.85 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $181.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.