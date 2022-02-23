Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ICPT shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 433,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,068,000 after buying an additional 135,475 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 56,507 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 94,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,117,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 114,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 18,780 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.09. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $29.09. The company has a market cap of $450.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.36.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

