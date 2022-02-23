International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 897.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,371 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $4,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 53.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 65.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IFF opened at $133.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 132.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.39 and a 52-week high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 312.87%.

IFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

