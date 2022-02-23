International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in International Money Express by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in International Money Express by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in International Money Express by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in International Money Express by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on IMXI shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Money Express presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 24,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $399,969.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 53,216 shares of company stock valued at $849,609 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $18.96. The stock has a market cap of $623.62 million, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.95.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

