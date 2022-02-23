Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMP) Trading Down 0%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMP) fell 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.26 and last traded at $25.26. 34,933 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 244% from the average session volume of 10,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.27.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.88.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.