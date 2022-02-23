Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Shares Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) by 2,914.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 381,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,563 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $79.05 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $74.30 and a 12-month high of $100.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.55.

