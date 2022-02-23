Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) Stock Holdings Reduced by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PKB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 70.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,022,000.

PKB opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.79 and a 200-day moving average of $50.50. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $43.81 and a 52-week high of $55.10.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

