Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Shares Bought by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.9% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $461,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $461,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $47.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,164. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $50.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.14.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

