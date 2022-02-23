Invesco Ltd. Acquires 115,128 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 19.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 701,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,128 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $29,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,580,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,657,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 110.8% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 376,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,026,000 after acquiring an additional 197,767 shares in the last quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 119.1% during the third quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co now owns 17,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 13.2% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 19,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

UCTT opened at $46.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.98. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $65.33.

In other news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $152,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UCTT shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

