Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 683,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,215 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $31,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lazard in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Lazard by 79.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lazard by 24.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Lazard by 119.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lazard by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LAZ opened at $35.21 on Wednesday. Lazard Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $35.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. Lazard had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 62.20%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.60%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LAZ. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

