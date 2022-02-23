Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 648.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 634,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 549,923 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $31,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 36,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total transaction of $1,470,931.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $91,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 107,989 shares of company stock worth $4,167,825. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.73.

HCAT stock opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.58 and a 12-month high of $59.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.85 and its 200 day moving average is $43.74.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.