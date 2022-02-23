Invesco Ltd. Has $32.29 Million Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 397,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,726 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $32,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Bunge by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in Bunge by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Bunge by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bunge by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $99.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.39. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $71.73 and a 12-month high of $103.59.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.62. Bunge had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 29.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bunge news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $105,472.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Grain Co Continental sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $20,112,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 601,050 shares of company stock worth $60,555,473. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BG shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

