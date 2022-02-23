Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 291,175 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $29,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SQM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 87,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 41,853 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after acquiring an additional 105,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,919,000 after acquiring an additional 161,660 shares during the last quarter. 19.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on SQM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.89.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.56%.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile
Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.
