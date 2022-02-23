Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Shares Gap Down to $11.95

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.95, but opened at $11.69. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust shares last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.99.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0518 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
