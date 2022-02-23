Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Shares Gap Down to $11.95

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.95, but opened at $11.69. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust shares last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.99.

Get Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0518 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 8.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 19,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 22.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 449,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 81,655 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.