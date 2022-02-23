Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,114,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,411 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $54,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2,792.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 72,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 69,809 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 69.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 35,476 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 66.4% during the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,325,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,353,000 after buying an additional 529,035 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 192.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

SPHQ opened at $49.21 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $41.27 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.18.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.