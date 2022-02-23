Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Holdings Boosted by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGW. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,316,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,644,000 after acquiring an additional 76,633 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 22,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1,802.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 16,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 15,433 shares during the last quarter.

CGW stock opened at $51.15 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1 year low of $46.38 and a 1 year high of $60.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.75.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

