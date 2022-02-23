Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.81. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $41.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.60.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 53,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 26,995 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IOVA shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.