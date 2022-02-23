Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.81. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $41.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.60.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 53,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 26,995 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Iovance Biotherapeutics
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.
