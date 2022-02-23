iPower (NYSE:IPW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE:IPW opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. iPower has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $10.73.
