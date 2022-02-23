Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Given New €88.00 Price Target at Barclays

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) had its price objective increased by Barclays from €78.00 ($88.64) to €88.00 ($100.00) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IPSEY. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Ipsen to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Ipsen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ipsen from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ipsen from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPSEY opened at $28.84 on Tuesday. Ipsen has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.85.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

