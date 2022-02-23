IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 972,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 233,144 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $233,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 72.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in IQVIA by 53.3% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 21.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $226.46 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $181.13 and a one year high of $285.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $253.55 and a 200-day moving average of $255.11. The company has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.91.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on IQVIA from $282.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.33.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.