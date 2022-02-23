IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.200-$0.210 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.10 million-$12.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.07 million.IRadimed also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.910-$1.010 EPS.

Shares of IRMD traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.24. 1,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,679. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.83 and its 200 day moving average is $39.85. The company has a market cap of $570.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.89 and a beta of 0.90. IRadimed has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $54.73.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. IRadimed had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $11.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 million. Analysts expect that IRadimed will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRadimed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IRadimed from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

In related news, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 3,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $200,590.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $370,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,415 shares of company stock worth $8,040,821. 48.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in IRadimed by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IRadimed during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRadimed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in IRadimed during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 40.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

