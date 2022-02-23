Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Brokerages expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.69. Iron Mountain reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Iron Mountain.

IRM traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.86. The stock had a trading volume of 77,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,068. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.86. Iron Mountain has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $53.14.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 31,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $1,661,703.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $1,688,097.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,722 shares of company stock worth $4,600,071. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 47.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

