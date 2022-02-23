iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $103.62

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $103.62 and last traded at $103.65, with a volume of 4622 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.94.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.28.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.166 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,413,000 after purchasing an additional 28,024 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 661,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,481,000 after buying an additional 104,400 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 409.3% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 210,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,754,000 after buying an additional 168,959 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 40.2% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after buying an additional 19,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth about $18,431,000.

About iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.