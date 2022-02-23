iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $103.62

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $103.62 and last traded at $103.65, with a volume of 4622 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.94.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.28.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.166 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%.
About iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
