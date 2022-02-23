iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 190,261 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,163,199 shares.The stock last traded at $49.78 and had previously closed at $50.46.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.67.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 6 Meridian boosted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 19,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 74,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.