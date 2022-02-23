iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 260,253 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,994,222 shares.The stock last traded at $459.78 and had previously closed at $463.73.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $505.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $490.01.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,531,000 after acquiring an additional 14,394 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,235,000 after acquiring an additional 52,412 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,802,000 after acquiring an additional 25,799 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at $63,693,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at $54,636,000.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

