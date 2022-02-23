iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 178,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,432,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 56,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 47,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the third quarter worth $687,000.

IJR stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.50. 144,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,581,046. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.62. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $100.58 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

