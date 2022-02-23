iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,495 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $23,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

TIP opened at $124.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.12. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $122.92 and a 1 year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

