iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,238 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $7,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 69.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000.

iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $97.19 on Wednesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.18 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.02.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

