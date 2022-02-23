Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Itaú Corpbanca stock opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. Itaú Corpbanca has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $6.23.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Itaú Corpbanca

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

