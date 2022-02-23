ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Stock Price Down 5.7%

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) shares were down 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.30. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 22,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on ITMPF. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of ITM Power from GBX 350 ($4.76) to GBX 300 ($4.08) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ITM Power from GBX 500 ($6.80) to GBX 410 ($5.58) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $412.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.46.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

