ITV plc (LON:ITV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 168.25 ($2.29).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ITV shares. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on ITV from GBX 109 ($1.48) to GBX 128 ($1.74) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.31) price target on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ITV from GBX 210 ($2.86) to GBX 215 ($2.92) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.18) price target on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

In other news, insider Carolyn McCall sold 445,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.46), for a total value of £476,687.14 ($648,289.32). Also, insider Mary Harris acquired 3,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £3,342.21 ($4,545.37).

LON ITV traded up GBX 0.35 ($0.00) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 115 ($1.56). 4,086,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,956,975. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 114.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 113.39. The company has a market cap of £4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.46. ITV has a 1-year low of GBX 101.90 ($1.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 134.15 ($1.82).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

