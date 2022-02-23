Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target Raised to C$16.50 at TD Securities

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 40.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. raised their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.00.

Shares of TSE IVN traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$11.78. 770,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,099. Ivanhoe Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$6.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a current ratio of 23.01 and a quick ratio of 20.75. The firm has a market cap of C$14.23 billion and a PE ratio of -101.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.98.

In related news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.23, for a total value of C$33,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,336,033.10.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

