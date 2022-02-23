JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Given New $15.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

JAKKS Pacific stock opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.46. JAKKS Pacific has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $15.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.63.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.80. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 115.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JAKKS Pacific will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other JAKKS Pacific news, CEO Stephen G. Berman sold 10,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $106,272.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc purchased 160,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.38 per share, with a total value of $4,886,592.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,575 shares of company stock worth $580,551 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benefit Street Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 372.6% in the third quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 1,356,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,600 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 624.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 133,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 115,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 88,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the second quarter worth about $929,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.