James J. Cotter Living Trust Sells 2,750 Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $12,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Reading International alerts:

On Friday, February 18th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $12,045.00.

On Friday, February 11th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $12,045.00.

On Friday, February 4th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $11,522.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDI remained flat at $$4.42 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 28,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,633. The stock has a market cap of $96.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Reading International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.32.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Reading International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,343,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 77,027 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Reading International by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Reading International by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,316,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,148,000 after purchasing an additional 197,864 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Reading International by 240.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Reading International by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Reading International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Reading International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.