Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 561,589 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,310,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 561,589 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $321,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 8.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 41.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,242,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,571,000 after acquiring an additional 655,429 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $34.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.18. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $36.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.32 and a beta of 1.80.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HWM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

