Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 147,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,292 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $248,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MELI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,816.36.

Shares of MELI opened at $887.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $873.40 and a 12 month high of $1,970.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,130.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,439.57. The firm has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 558.41 and a beta of 1.54.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

