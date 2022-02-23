Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,738,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 118,620 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.09% of Sensient Technologies worth $340,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Shares of SXT opened at $80.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.88. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $73.01 and a 12-month high of $106.32.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.27 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.59%. Sensient Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.