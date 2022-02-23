Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 815,095 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 11.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,532,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 815,095 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $266,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in NRG Energy by 100.0% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,090,043.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,403,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NRG opened at $37.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.04%.

NRG Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

