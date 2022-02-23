Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes Position in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,061,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,291,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.06% of Ryan Specialty Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RYAN opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.09. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $41.14.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RYAN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.78.

About Ryan Specialty Group

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

