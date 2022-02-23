Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group (LON:JLT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,913.99

Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc (LON:JLT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,913.99 ($26.03) and traded as high as GBX 1,916 ($26.06). Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group shares last traded at GBX 1,914 ($26.03), with a volume of 20,817 shares.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,914 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,913.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.01, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.65.
About Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group (LON:JLT)
