Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives $207.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $207.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total value of $50,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,537 shares of company stock worth $1,765,465. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ JAZZ traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,909. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -53.13, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.55. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

