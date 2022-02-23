JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Announces Earnings Results

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.78), MarketWatch Earnings reports. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

JBGS traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.99. 896,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,735. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.25, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $34.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is presently -163.63%.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBGS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,038,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,046,000 after acquiring an additional 644,238 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 1,012.6% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 79,993 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 92,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 14,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

