JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 167.80 ($2.28). JD Sports Fashion shares last traded at GBX 161.55 ($2.20), with a volume of 8,492,457 shares.

JD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.96) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.60) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.08) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.88) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JD Sports Fashion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 628.57 ($8.55).

The firm has a market cap of £8.28 billion and a PE ratio of 19.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 195.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

In other JD Sports Fashion news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.90), for a total transaction of £21,300,000 ($28,967,768.26).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

