Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for American Woodmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Verron now anticipates that the company will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.65. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Woodmark’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.01 EPS.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $453.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMWD has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $49.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.36 million, a P/E ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. American Woodmark has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $108.81.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $390,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.95 per share, with a total value of $115,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMWD. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 306,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,051,000 after acquiring an additional 140,495 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 28.4% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 435,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,469,000 after purchasing an additional 96,300 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,543,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 163,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 81,725 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

