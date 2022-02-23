Jefferies Financial Group Trims Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Target Price to $420.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $455.00 to $420.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HD. Barclays increased their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.35.

NYSE HD traded down $5.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $310.86. 139,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,928,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $324.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.74. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

