Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Edgewell Personal Care Co’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Shares of EPC opened at $35.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.43. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $29.87 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $518,928.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.