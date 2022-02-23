Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Infineon Technologies AG’s Q2 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Infineon Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Menon forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Infineon Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IFNNY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Infineon Technologies from €48.20 ($54.77) to €48.40 ($55.00) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Infineon Technologies from €5.70 ($6.48) to €5.55 ($6.31) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.99.

Shares of IFNNY opened at $34.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of $33.65 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.45.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 11.76%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.2134 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Infineon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

